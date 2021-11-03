The Junction City Animal Shelter will host an animal vaccine clinic at the shelter at 2324 N. Jackson St. Saturday.
From 1 to 5 p.m., people can get their animals vaccinated for $10 per vaccine. The shelter offers rabies, distemper/parvo/adenovirus Type 2/parainfluenza combo, FVRCP (feline vaccine) and oral bordetella.
Veterinarian Tammy Berggren, director of the Geary County Health Department, will administer the vaccines. Berggren also has a master's degree in public health.
Vanessa Gray, director at the shelter, said getting animals vaccinated typically can cost more than $40 when exam and vaccine fees are added, so the clinic allows people to get their pets vaccinated for a lower price.
“There are not a lot of resources in this area for people who cannot afford normal vet care, so we think it’s really important, especially in this area, to have an option for those people,” she said. It really does help the community, especially with public health, because of the rabies vaccine that is going to be given during the clinic, as well as pet health.”
Those interested should be prepared to line up in their vehicles or on foot outside the shelter, and families can enter the clinic one at a time. Gray said there is no limit to how many animals people can bring to be vaccinated.
Gray said this is the shelter’s second animal vaccine clinic, as the first was in May. This is the first year Gray said the shelter has done the clinics, but going forward, she said she would like to hold vaccine clinics there twice a year in the spring and fall. Additionally, she said the organization plans to add a microchip and heartworm testing clinic each year.
In May, Gray said the department administered between 70-80 vaccines to pets across the county. The most important vaccine to get is the Rabies vaccine, she advised. She, along with Berggren, Kennel Technicians and animal control will be there to assist during the clinic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.