The Junction City Animal Shelter has closed its doors until Jan. 14 for construction work.
The local shelter is bringing in the new year with a necessary upgrade to its dog room. Junction City Commission approved the usage of $21,372 from the City Capital Improvement Fund for the project on Nov. 16. The construction was underway on Jan. 7 and will keep the shelter’s doors closed to new intakes until Jan. 14.
Vanessa Gray, shelter director, said these improvements will bring the facility up to Kansas State Code, promote cleanliness and all around benefit the living conditions for the dogs.
“Our dog runs are tile and grout, which harbors disease,” Gray said. “Some of the tiles are broken as well, and that allows water to go in. We get written up by the state for that.”
The City Capital Improvement Fund is for situations just like the one the Animal Shelter found themselves in. Specifically, it is available to provide a financing mechanism for the repair, restoration and rehabilitation of existing public facilities. MHK Epoxy Flooring received the contract for the project.
“The entire floor in the dog room, as well as the examination room, will be done with epoxy,” Gray said. “That way, it seals everything in, is easier to clean, maintain and is longer lasting.”
It will take a full seven days to layout the floor for all 18 dog rooms, including time to cure the floor. This presented a challenge for the employees of the shelter.
“Getting ready for it has been a challenge for us because we cannot have any animals in there at all, and that holds our dogs as well as our cat isolation,” Gray added. “So now we are having to find ways to house them in different areas.”
Shelter dogs moved temporarily to boarding facilities, isolated cats found makeshift quarters on the opposite side of the shelter and employees have worked to recruit temporary fosters for any new intakes that may occur during the time of construction. The shelter also posted a list of suggestions on their Facebook for community pet owners and anyone who may come across a stray. It encourages owners to double-check their fences and avoid any potential bite situations if possible. Furthermore, the post encourages community members to microchip pets and put owner information on collars.
Overall, Gray expressed her gratitude to the community for their understanding of this situation and the “quirky” solutions needed to avoid friction. She also thanked the City Commission and MHK Epoxy Flooring on behalf of the shelter and the happy pups.
“I really thank the City Commission for letting us do this, it has been needed for years,” Gray said. “As well as MHK flooring. We know he is going to do a great job. We have seen his work before.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.