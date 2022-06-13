The Junction City area holds some various opportunities to get dad, grandpa, papa and uncle involved in Father’s Day activities.
For the father that enjoys a quiet date night at home, the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library is holding a “Sip n’ Sail Date Night to go.” The presenting artist is Hannah Pickerill, and the event includes the supplies you need for an at-home date night, including a charcuterie box. Registration is due by June 14, and pick-up is June 17.
GEM Studios at 815 N. Jefferson St. in Junction City is holding a “Father & Kids Painting” event scheduled for June 18 at 1 p.m. It is a mixed-media event that is great for beginners or little ones. There will be corresponding paintings of a fisherman and fish children.
The new owner, Brandy Davis, said there are several options for the painters.
“I have a cut out of a lady fishing, if someone wants that, and the kids pick from a few different fish,” Davis said.
Prices range between $25 for two canvases to $40 for three canvases, with a charge of $15 per additional canvas.
A non-profit group known as “Fishing’s Future” has scheduled a free event at Milford Lake Gathering Pond on June 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The group has a local chapter with Chris Biggs as the point of contact.
“The Geary County Chapter has been around for about four years. Mr. Phil Taunton with ‘What’s In Outdoors’ was my mentor,” Biggs said. “Our typical big event is the Family Fish Camp at Milford Gathering Ponds every year.”
Biggs said the event promises a “fun and educational day of angling.”
Finally, for the mature father/child relationship, the Manhattan Brewing Company and Little Batch Company are partnering to host a fun evening. According to the companies’ Facebook event, “LBC is bringing some killer food and the guys from MBC will be slinging beer and telling Dad Jokes all night long.”
Food starts at 5 p.m. and the page included that jokes will start around 6 p.m. The event will be held in Manhattan at 406 Poyntz Ave.
