Junction City Area Retired School Personnel (JCARSP) met at the Zion United Church of Christ on Friday, October 8 at 10:30 AM. The purpose of the JCARSP is to provide an organizational framework through which retired school personnel can continue a life of service to fellow members, their active colleagues, and the community.
Joe and Sheila Markley updated the group on upcoming events at the C.L. Hoover Opera House and Detective Al Babcock with the Junction City Police Department told the group about the role of local law enforcement agencies who work with a program titled Shop With A Cop.
Margaret Kilpatrick installed the new officers of the JCARSP who included: Dr. Ferrell Miller, President; Vice President/Chaplain, Louise Jahnke; Recording Secretary, Linda Holzer; Corresponding Secretary, Sharon Sharpe and Treasurer, Sheila Ritchie. The officers will serve until May of 2022.
Dr. Miller presided over the rest of the meeting by inviting members to tour the new Junction City High School on Friday, October 15 from 10:00 AM until 11:15.
A Memorial Service for JCARSP Lost But Not Forgotten was conducted by Louise Jahnke. Those remembered included: Richard “Dick” Polgreen; Elsie N. Blanka; Ben Bennett; Maxine Margaret Horner Marston; Charles Volland; Wanda Bea Devin McRae and Joanne Cora Wood Ehlers McKenna.
JCARSP Scholarship winners were announced and then included: A $500.00 scholarship from JCARSP to Emily Stanphill; the Grace Burkhead Memorial Scholarship of $500.00 to Nathan Green; the Harley and Elsie Blanka Scholarship for $1,000 to Makayla Powell.
The next meeting of the JCARSP will be December 10 beginning at 12:00 Noon with a light lunch catered by JC BBQ/Grill; a program about the St. Francis “Christmas Is For Kids” and entertainment by the JCHS JC Singers. Members will be asked to bring caps and gloves for youth at the Early Childhood Center.
