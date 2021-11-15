As the total development agreement between Geary County Schools and the City of Junction City for construction at the new Junction City High School moves forward, the final district expenses are lower than originally planned.
The construction agreement includes the creating of Blue Jay Way south road, a water main line, looped fire protection line and sanitary sewer main extension.
The original estimation for Blue Jay Way south was $2,194,000, and the final cost issued by the City of Junction City is $1,731,026, a total of $462,974 below budget. Geary County Schools Chief Operations Officer David Wild credits Junction City Manager Allen Dinkel and his team, including Kaw Valley Engineering, for managing the construction of Blue Jay Way south in a cost-effective manner.
“I intend to seek approval from the Board of Education to repurpose the remaining dollars to other needs within the district,” Wild said.
The cost to the district for improvements to Munson Road also appears to be under the original budget. Geary County Schools will soon finalize expenses in its development agreement with Geary County.
