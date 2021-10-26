Junction City business wins Minority-Owned Business of the Year award

Junction City resident, Dr. Crystal J. Davis of CJD Consulting Solutions, LLC was awarded the 2021 Minority-Owned Business Professional Service Firm Business of the Year.
Gov. Laura Kelly honored Davis and 11 other minority- and woman-owned businesses across the state on Wednesday at the 36th Annual Minority and Women Business Awards Luncheon at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Topeka. The event highlighted Kansas Minority Enterprise Development Week.
Davis has worked in the state of Kansas through her consulting firm since 2005.
“I am extremely honored and humbled to have received this award. It has paid off to take advantage of the services of the Office of Minority and Women Business Development,” Davis said. “I am super excited that my son, Elijah Evans, senior scholar-athlete at Junction City High School was able to attend. It is important that he sees that entrepreneurism and civic engagement work pays off. Governor Kelly was extremely warm and engaging to my son.”
According to the Minority Business Development Agency, Minority-owned companies contribute $1.40 trillion and 8.9 million jobs per year to the U.S. economy. MED Week is celebrated nationally to recognize those business enterprises.
The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development holds the annual luncheon to recognize economic contributions of woman- and minority-owned businesses and communities around Kansas.
“MED Week is a time to spotlight so many outstanding achievements in Kansas, and also showcase the resources available to Kansans who are already in business or considering a new venture,” Office of Minority and Women Business Development Director Rhonda Harris said. “It’s important that we recognize these efforts during MED Week and every week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.