Junction City Commission elects 2022 mayor, assigns commissioners to committees

Returning elected Junction City commissioners Jeff Underhill and Ronna Larson, along with new city commissioner Matthew Bea, swore their oaths of office at the first city commission meeting of the new year, Jan. 4.
After this, the commission elected its mayor and vice mayor. The commissioners unanimously voted for Underhill to continue in the role of mayor for 2022, and for Commissioner Pat Landes to serve as vice mayor.
The commissioners appointed among themselves who would sit on what boards and committees for the city.
Commissioner Nate Butler will sit on the Military Affairs Council.
Underhill will be on the Chamber Board of Directors and the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library board. As the mayor, Underhill is automatically placed on the public library board by state statute, so this appointment was not contested.
Landes will continue to sit on the Economic Development Council.
Larson will continue to work with the Flint Hills Metropolitan Planning Organization. Underhill serves as her alternate, meaning he would also receive all communication from the organization and would attend its meetings in her absence.
Bea was newly appointed to the Flint Hills Regional Council, with Larson as his alternate. He was also appointed to ATA Bus (Flint Hills Area Transportation Agency), which is the local public transportation. Underhill previously held this appointment, but said he has schedule conflicts that make attending the meetings difficult.
The city commission agreed unanimously on all the board and committee assignments.
