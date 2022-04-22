The Junction City Commission meeting Tuesday addressed multiple items, including an Eagle Scout project, updating police weapons and construction decisions.
At the beginning of the meeting, Ian Quigley, a boy scout, presented his planned Eagle Scout Project of placing 15 story boards along the walking trail at Rucker Road.
Quigley explained the story boards would include historic information he gathers relating to the area and would be in a frame standing 4 feet off the ground.
“Some ideas I had to put in there would be some facts about Junction City’s history and some information about some native plants and animals and then maybe some things about some famous people who come from the area,” he said.
He said he is communicating with organizations such as the library, Lions Club and I.C.A.R.E. to see whether the organizations would assist in future upkeep.
He said he wants to help get people in the community out walking around and learning through reading. The plan is to put up 10 boards where the trail is now and then five more when the addition is done.
Commissioner Pat Landes encouraged Quigley to work with the Historic Museum to gain ideas, photos and information to use, and the commission voted unanimously to support the project and allow Quigley to place the story boards along the trail.
The commission then declared April 29, 2022 as the 150th anniversary celebration of Arbor Day to support caring for the community’s trees and woodlands and to support the city’s Community Forestry Program.
Ray Ibarra, Public Works Department, said Junction City has been recognized as a Tree City USA for 46 consecutive years by the National Arbor Day Foundation and desires to continue in maintaining the trees and educational programs about trees.
“I urge all citizens to plant trees to gladden the hearts and promote the well-being of present and future generations,” Mayor Jeff Underhill read from the proclamation.
The commission also voted to observe Juneteenth on June 19 as a city holiday this year and in the future.
The commission voted to re-appoint Ricardo Vieyra and Stuart Wells to the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library Board of Trustees for a four-year term expiring April 30 and approved a letter of support for the Friends of the Dorothy Bramlage Library Project for tax credit and grant applications.
The city approved a request for Federal Funds exchange, which is a program that allows a local public agency to trade all or a portion of its federal fund allocations with the Kansas Department of Transportation in exchange for state transportation dollars. In the exchange, the city will receive 90% of $323,755 which is about $291,380.
“It allows for some projects that we can do that maybe would not be allowed, that we need to fix some streets, that may not be allowed with federal funds if it wasn’t for the exchange,” City Manager Allen Dinkel said.
Dinkel said that in 2014, there was a push to go with 5 foot sidewalks in town, which has become an issue over the years because new 5 foot sidewalks don’t match up with the 4 foot sidewalks already in place. When the subdivisions were built, they were built with 4 foot sidewalks.
Dinkel said he thinks the city should rewrite the ordinance for sidewalks to coordinate with the size that is predominant in the neighborhood where it would go in or be replaced at.
“We probably have a bigger problem in our subdivisions with sidewalks not connecting because it wasn’t built as a continuous planned development,” he said.
Pat Landes said that if 5 foot sidewalks are required for those with disabilities, he has a concern with moving forward. The commission determined there was a need to accumulate more information and did not vote on the matter Tuesday.
The commission approved the request for Junction City Police Department to purchase 55 Glock 17 Gen 5 and seven Glock 19 Gen 5 handguns, as well as Holosun Reflex Classic Sights for each from GT Distributors.
“The police department is wishing to upgrade to the Glock Gen 5 due to the age of the current duty weapons and the enhanced tactical and safety features on the Glock Gen 5,” Junction City Police Chief John Lamb said.
The price after trading in older weapons is $29,603, Lamb said, and asset forfeiture funds will be used to purchase the newer weapons.
The commission approved the Junction City Fire Department to apply for the Firehouse Subs Foundation Grant to replace eight thermal imaging cameras on JCFD apparatus, costing an estimated $23,796.
In land and construction decisions:
• The commission voted to rezone 1221 North Spring Valley Road from Suburban Residential District to Multi-family Residential District so that Aging Well can built a senior living center on the plot of land. Accessory services would be addressed with a Special Use Permit.
• The commission unanimously approved a change order from DM Construction in the amount of $21,355 to add cabinetry and paint in the remodeling being done on the customer service area.
• The commission unanimously approved two temporary easements and two permanent easements in the reconstruction of the intersection at Ash Street and Eisenhower Drive. There is no impact on the budget.
• The commission approved a change order to Vogts-Parga Construction for $1,201 for overruns and underruns in the Blue Jay Way North Street Improvements project.
