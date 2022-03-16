The Junction City Commission unanimously agreed not to allow citizens to keep chickens in backyards at its meeting Tuesday.
The matter was on the agenda by a request from Maiah Diel, of Junction City, who has attended multiple meetings in the past to advocate for allowing chickens in backyards within city limits.
On Tuesday, Diel again presented her case during public comment for why she believed chickens should be allowed within city limits under specific conditions. She provided handouts to the commissioners for overview.
Benefits of backyard chickens that Diel presented at commission meetings include combating food insecurities, bug control, less food waste, use as an educational tool for children to learn where food comes from and as a good option for children interested in 4-H activities.
Diel presented the ordinances other towns that permit backyard chickens have for chicken owners, which include coops and enclosures following specific guidelines, owners holding special animal permits, ensuring proper maintenance and limits on the number of chickens and where they can be slaughtered.
Rachel Pate, of Junction City, also spoke in favor of backyard chickens at the meeting.
“I think that backyard chickens can provide a healthy source of protein through egg production and fresh meat and also help control bugs and weeds,” she said.
Pate mentioned that Manhattan, Kansas, allows chickens. She said no fees or licenses are required to own chicken within Manhattan city limits.
“I think in regards to all of these things noted, that it would be a benefit to our citizens to have backyard chickens,” she said. “Having a source of protein in your backyard that you are able to self-sustain would be something that would benefit many people here in this city.”
She mentioned food security was a concern for her family during the pandemic because of empty shelves in the grocery stores. She said other situations could also cause food insecurity in the future, and allowing families to own chickens would help alleviate those concerns.
Allen Dinkel, city manager, said he doesn’t think animal control is a large concern, but spacing could be an issue. He said some parts of town are different than others, with some areas being more open and others with little space for animals.
Troy Livingston, director of Planning and Zoning for Junction City, said zoning regulations are specific and changes to those regulations require a public hearing with the planning commission. He said there is a zoning district in town that does allow chickens. These are properties which had chickens on them and were annexed into the city. The owners are allowed to keep the chickens on the properties until they no longer have the chickens.
Commissioner Nate Butler said he has heard mixed feedback from community members on the subject.
“There has been a lot of good information put out from the last two meetings, but I’m not certain that we need to go down that road,” he said.
Commissioner Ronna Larson said she spoke to those at the animal shelter and the blight department and said they had concerns with the proposal. Larson said she is not in favor of allowing chickens.
Commissioner Matthew Bea said he is concerned with the possibility that people would not properly care for chickens, placing a burden on animal control and blight staff. He also said many people have properties that closely neighbor other people’s properties in the city, which may cause issues between neighbors if chickens are in one of the properties.
Commissioner Pat Landes said he worries that potential residents will see that some people have chickens and will choose not to reside in Junction City because of the perceived potential problems.
“One of the biggest things I’ve learned since I’ve been on the commission… we have enough problems. Don’t make anymore problems. We have enough to contend with,” he said. “I really don’t want to go this route.”
Mayor Jeff Underhill asked the commissioners whether the consensus is not to allow chickens in backyards. The commissioners voiced their agreement, and Underhill closed the issue.
