Junction City will be among the first in the nation to get 2 Gbps symmetrical speeds with a state-of-the-art fiber broadband network.
Twin Valley is rolling out the new speed tier in Junction City as a part of its pledge to provide the most reliable broadband network. Construction on Phase 2 will begin this month. More than 500 residential homes and businesses are slated for 2022, adding to the 300 businesses in the first phase of the project.
“Offering residential fiber internet service has been highly anticipated in Junction City, and we are excited to kick off the next phase of this project to include several neighborhoods,” Twin Valley Vice President of Operations Scott Leitzel said. “The support from local businesses along with our partnerships with the city, county and economic development groups have helped make this possible.”
In 2020, Twin Valley matched funding received through a Kansas Connectivity Emergency Response Grant (CERG) to extend its fiber network and deploy fixed wireless internet to six communities, including over 6,000 homes and businesses in rural Junction City.
While Twin Valley extended its fiber network closer to Junction City through the CERG program, the City of Junction City invested in a conduit system and fiber network to connect the city buildings, allowing for needed upgrades to the automatic metering system, the water plant and the wastewater plant. These projects set the stage for further broadband expansion, creating the basic infrastructure needed to deploy fiber in the area and allowing Twin Valley to fast-track their timeline to connect Junction City businesses, Leitzel said.
Members of the Junction City and Geary County Economic Development Commission said that broadband is one of the state’s greatest economic tools, stating that it will help existing businesses while serving as a powerful recruitment tool to bring other businesses, entrepreneurs and industry to the area.
“The City of Junction City has been proud to partner with Twin Valley to bring needed communication infrastructure and technology to Junction City,” City Manager Allen Dinkel said. “This fiber optic network is a dream come true as we look at the most effective ways to support local economic development. Our hope is this relationship with Twin Valley will continue to expand and be a long-term benefit to the community.”
Leitzel said that while the FCC has defined broadband as a minimum speed of 25/3 Mbps, gigabit-capable fiber has become the industry’s gold standard as providers across the country work to create a scalable network capable of meeting future connectivity needs. Fiber internet outperforms any other broadband technology.
“Part of our pledge to our communities is to create the most reliable broadband network, with internet options at a value that beats our competitors,” Leitzel said. “We have found that providing higher symmetrical speeds at an affordable rate leads to happier, more satisfied customers.”
Twin Valley partners with federal and state government to provide financial assistance for internet service, including the Lifeline, Affordable Connectivity and Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance programs.
Leitzel said the 2022 Junction City fiber project has been divided into four zones with a priority registration deadline for each. Residents who sign up by their zone’s priority deadline will receive their first two months of 1 Gbps or 2 Gbps internet service and Managed WiFi free. An interactive map of the zones is available at twinvalley.net/jcfiber.
Residents and businesses outside of the 2022 build zones can influence which part of town Twin Valley builds to next by registering their address online or by phone, he said. Areas of greatest demand will be prioritized for 2023.
To learn more about the Junction City fiber project, follow along with progress and inquire about service, visit twinvalley.net/jcfiber.
