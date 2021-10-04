Junction City will hold its first Oktoberfest in partnership with the Junction City Main Street on Friday and Saturday.
The Biergarten will open at 4:30 p.m. Friday with a $5 entry fee. Attendees will be entertained by a performance by the One Timer Polka Band.
The Kinderactiviteiten (Kids Zone) will also be open on Friday from 4:30 to 8 p.m.
The event will take place on Washington Street between 6th and 8th Street.
Starting at 5 p.m. there will be an Art Walk and at 6 p.m., there will be a Stein Carrying Contest with a $100 prize.
A polka band will perform at 6:30 p.m. and a best dressed with lederhosen/dirndl contest will be held at 7:30 p.m.
Brass Rewind will perform at 8 p.m. and a yodeling contest will be held at 9 p.m. with a $200 prize and last but not least, the first day of the festival Masskrugstemmen (Stein Holding) contest with a top prize of $100.
Festivities will end at midnight.
Things will start early on Saturday with a Volksmarch (People’s March in German). Registration starts at 8 a.m. and there will be a 5K and 13K option with both starting at the intersection of Washington and 7th Street. Registration fee to participate is $10.
The first 300 to finish will receive a Volksmarch medal.
While the Volksmarch is going on, there will be a breakfast and brunch and Schützenfest (Marksmanfest) where a Schützenkönig (Shooting King) will be crowned.
The One Timer Polka Band will perform again from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and starting at 10 a.m., the Biergarten will open along with the Kids Zone.
Clarabel’s Bavarian Folk Dancers will perform at 11 a.m. which is also when the full food court will open.
The First Infantry Division Band will perform from noon to 2:30 p.m.
At 12:30 the Hammerschlagen Contest will be held as competitors will try to be the first to drive their nail completely into a stump. The winner will be awarded $100.
The JCHS Dance Team will do face painting in the Kids Zone starting at 1 p.m. and at 2:30 p.m., the Classic Cowboys will perform. The even will end at 6 p.m.
