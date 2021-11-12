The Junction City High School Army JROTC Raider Team placed first in the All-Service U.S. Army JROTC Raider National Championships, Mixed Division, in Molena, Georgia, this year, making them the best mixed Raider Team in the nation.
At the national competition, teams chose 10 students out of 14 to participate in each of four main activities: a 5K, the “gaunt,” which is a mile run through the woods with heavy ruck sacks and ammo crates, the physical team test with obstacles and lastly, the one rope bridge, which involves tying a rope from one tree to another across a river and having all cadets on the team go across the rope.
Raiders Battalion Commander Grant Shrader, senior, said the group had to work together as a team to accomplish each task and determined where cadet’s strengths and weaknesses were to decide which 10 students would participate in each task.
“In a 5K, it’s as simple as pulling everybody along when they are starting to slow down on those uphills, but other events like the gaunt take a lot of planning, like what equipment are we going to send through or bring over this wall first, who are we going to have run, who’s going to carry what equipment,” he said. “Coordinating and organizing that is a huge part of what’s going to take place there with teamwork.”
Sgt. First Class Ted Ehlers said he has coached the team for six years, and this is the fourth year the team placed in nationals since he took over the raider team. Last year, the team was unable to compete because of COVID.
“We’ve gotten better every year,” he said. “The first year I took the teams down, we ended up sixth, the second year, we ended up fourth and then next, third, and then the COVID year, and then we came back this year and were able to bring home the big one.”
Ehlers said the team saw great improvement over the past few years, but especially this year. When they first started practicing, the team only had four students. By the end of the year, there were 20 cadets that attended regularly. Nationals typically requires a 12-person team, but this year they allowed 14. Since the team was in the mixed division, they had six males and four females in each activity in the competition.
“I was wondering if we were even going to be able to have a raider team, and the fact that we did and they did as well as they did surprised me,” he said. “A lot of it is the cohesion they were able to form together as a team. Due to the lack of experience, I was totally amazed at what they were able to accomplish.”
Shrader said as a team at the high school that doesn’t get as much recognition, their win showed the rest of the school the amazing things their program is doing.
Cadet Nichol Tangcoy, junior, joined the group because she wanted to build skills that would help her when she eventually joined the military. What she didn’t expect was that she would be a part of the Raider Team winning nationals.
“This is my first year in ROTC and my first year in Kansas, so being here and winning nationals is just amazing,” she said.
The team encourages other high school students to join. Shrader said JROTC is not only a way to make friends, but to gain skills in leadership and become more prepared to exit high school.
“Hopefully we get to see some new cadets come to the program, join our special teams and have another good change of placing in nationals again,” Cadet Corporal Jack Kalen, junior, said.
