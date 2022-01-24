Junction City High School student selected to perform at Carnegie Hall

Junction City High School senior Mahkayla Cole was selected for the 2022 High School Honors Performance Series in February at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
Cole will perform Vocal Alto 2 with the High School Honors Concert Choir, which includes her as one of the highest rated high school performers in the world.
Cole auditioned for the Honors Performance Series earlier this year and was recently accepted after a review by the Honors Selection Board. High school staff said acceptance to this elite group is a direct result of Cole’s talent, dedication and achievements, demonstrated in her application and audition recording.
“I’m so excited to see and perform at Carnegie Hall and share my passion for music with other talented musicians,” Cole said. “I also feel so honored to hear and learn from famous composers. I cannot wait.”
Cole joins 47 students from the United States, Australia, Bermuda, China, Guam and South Korea in New York City for five days in February for the opportunity to learn from world-renowned conductors, work with one-another, get a taste of New York City and perform at a venue that marks the pinnacle of musical achievement: Carnegie Hall.
Cole has studied music for 10 years and is a member of the Junction City High School Chamber Choir, Wind Ensemble, Percussion Ensemble and Marching Band. Her honors include being selected for District Bands honor musician, All-Star Band at Kansas State University and selected twice for Kansas State University’s Summer Choral Institute. Her awards include superior ratings in both her vocal solo pieces at the Kansas Music Education Association’s Solo and Ensemble Festivals, an excellent rated Marimba solo, and she’s a member of two superior-rated percussion ensembles.
The Honors Instrumental Performance and Honors Choral Performance will take place Saturday, Feb. 5, and Sunday, Feb. 6, and are open to the public. Tickets can be purchased through the Carnegie Hall box office.
