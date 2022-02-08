Several Junction City High School students won awards for their art pieces at the 2022 Scholastic Art and Writing Contest, Eastern Kansas Scholastic Art Awards Exhibition by the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers.
The Scholastic Art and Writing Contest is the oldest and most prestigious recognition program for creative teenagers in the U.S. Each piece is reviewed by a panel of art professionals for originality, technical skill, professional vision and voice.
Two Blue Jay students earned Gold Key awards for their art pieces, which are now eligible for the national competition. Three Blue Jay students’ art received Silver Key awards, and five students’ art received Honorable Mention. More than 1,000 entries were submitted from across the country.
Gold Key and Silver Key awards are reserved for art considered exemplary by experts in the field. These pieces of art are displayed as part of the Eastern Kansas Scholastic Art Awards and featured in Mark Arts Youth Gallery School of Creativity Gallery from Feb. 18 through March 26.
Corbin Scarff, a senior who achieved Gold Key, Silver Key and Honorable Mention awards, said he hadn’t heard about the contest until this year, when his art teacher encouraged her students to submit art to it.
Scarff said he entered into the contest to see how far his art could go. He said he started making art when he was around four, but really got into it in his freshman year of high school. He started creating art with ink because he was colorblind. Then he started to paint, and he said his art teacher helped him determine which paint color was which.
Scarff said he feels good that his art came such a long way to win a Gold Key award in the competition. He said he plans to continue art as a hobby after graduation.
“My favorite piece I submitted was “Third Eye,” and what really inspired that piece was music,” Scarff said.
Dain Cortez, a sophomore who achieved Gold Key and Silver Key awards, said he first started drawing in 2nd Grade, when his father showed him some of his detailed art.
“My dad has always given me advice about what I should put in my drawings and how I should include something, and he was the main reason I got motivation to art,” he said. “He’s always been around to tell me how to improve my drawings, and that’s how I’ve gotten better at it.”
Cortez said he became more serious with his art in 6th Grade when he submitted a drawing in his first art show in school. After that he started focusing on creating art with graphite pencils in his freshman year of high school.
Cortez said he was surprised to receive a Gold Key award, since he finished his piece of art quickly just before the deadline. But despite finishing the work quickly, he is proud of it. He said he is considering making art a career someday, and if not, it will continue to be a hobby for him.
Senior Sophia Behm achieved a Silver Key award and an Honorable Mention for her artwork. She said she was excited to see how well her art did in the competition.
Behm said her grandmother is an art director and has always been a mentor. In 5th Grade, she said she started taking out books about art from the library. She was interested in creating art with marker and now focusses on watercolor and pencil artwork.
Behm said she doesn’t intend to follow a career in art, but she wants to continue to make art as a hobby in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.