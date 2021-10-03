The Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) on Wednesday announced Junction City High School agriculture science teacher and FFA advisor Laura Miller as the 2021 ACTE Region V Teacher of the Year. This award recognizes the finest career and technical education (CTE) teachers at the middle and secondary school level who have demonstrated innovation in the classroom, commitment to their students, and dedication to the improvement of CTE in their institutions and communities.
Miller has been a teacher for 15 years and has been at Junction City High School for the past six years. During her time, she has taught biology, animal science, natural resources, agriculture science, and zoology, and has been a driving force in the establishment of the school’s agriculture education program and FFA chapter.
“It’s really helped me grow as an individual, as a teacher it has helped me become a better advocate for my students and for the industry and in life,” Miller said. “I feel like I’ve grown a lot from where I started to where I am now, and obviously I’m not done growing.”
This past school year, 10 of Miller’s FFA students placed first at the Kansas State Agroscience Fair Competition, five students in the top 10 nationally, and two student groups in the top three nationally.
Miller’s favorite thing about working at Geary County Schools, she said, is the diversity among her students.
“When people think of agriculture, they don’t really think maybe it’s a diverse area or industry, but there is a lot of diversity,” Miller said.
Miller is among five finalists for the 2022 ACTE National Teacher of the Year title. The national winner will be announced at the virtual ACTE Awards Gala on Nov. 30 at 4 p.m..
