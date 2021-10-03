Junction City High School welding students are helping the Area Chamber of Commerce recognize local veterans ahead of Veterans Day.
Since 2020, the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Council has hung banners in downtown Junction City before Veterans Day, recognizing local members of the military, including both those currently serving and veterans.
“Currently, we have more banners than we have brackets to hang the banners on the street posts downtown,” said Craig Bender, director of the Military Affairs Council. “When I looked at the current brackets, I thought that this was something that our welding program at the high school might be able to make.”
With the help of a large donation of scrap metal from transportation service company Watco, the welding students, led by teacher Jared Gross, were able to make eight additional brackets for the Chamber, enough to hang four additional banners.
“This is a great partnership between one of our community business partners, the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Junction City High School to support our great military past and present in honor of our veterans,” Bender said. “The students who have worked on these brackets are gaining real-world experience that can be seen as you drive up and down Washington Street.”
The students are planning to make an additional 20 brackets before Veterans Day.
