The first-place PBL team members Laila Horton, Alyssa Williams, and Cadence Sandlin pose with JAG-K CEO/President Chuck Knapp and Senior VP of Programming Bev Mortimer. They presented their DIY Christmas PBL, where they created gifts for children in our community this past December
The first-place Creative Decision Making members Jaden Exantus, Troy Charley, and Brooklyn Winder with JAG-K administrators.
Brooklyn Winder posing with her winning t-shirt design. Students had to create a design for the theme “Small Steps Start Big Journeys.”
This month, the Junction City Jobs for America’s Graduates – Kansas (JAG-K) programs have been competing in the organization’s Career Development Conference (CDC), a skills competition held on the local, regional, state and national level.
Students competed in various events to include career preparation, employability skills, prepared speaking, financial literacy, project based learning, creative decision making, and business plan. The Regional CDC was held at K-State on March 9.
Junction City walked away with 19 state qualifiers. Eleven students would advance from the JCHS 1 program, under specialist Tyra Marteen, while the JCHS 2, under specialist James , Denton and Junction City Alternative, under Specialist Willie Woods, would each have four students advance.
On March 22, more than 200 students arrived at McPherson College for JAG-K’s annual State CDC where students were able to showcase the skills they’ve developed in the JAG program.
Junction City students who placed in competition were:
Creative Decision Making Team Competition: Jaden Exantus, Troy Charley and Brooklyn Winder – first place, JCHS 1
Project Based Learning Team Competition: Alyssa Williams, Cadence Sandlin, and Laila Horton – first place, JCHS 1
Career Preparation: Alexis Philippi – third place, Junction City Alternative
These top finishers earned an opportunity to compete at the National Career Development Conference in Orlando in April.
Brooklyn Winder (JCHS 1) also won the t-shirt design competition. Her winning design, illustrating the theme “Small Steps Start Big Journeys”, was printed on t-shirts given to more than 200 students in attendance. High school teams were awarded recognition based on their collective performance and the JCHS 1 program brought home the second place trophy.
To top it off, Laila Horton (JCHS 1) was elected to be the Parliamentarian for the 2023-24 state officer team.
