This month, the Junction City Jobs for America’s Graduates – Kansas (JAG-K) programs have been competing in the organization’s Career Development Conference (CDC), a skills competition held on the local, regional, state and national level.

Students competed in various events to include career preparation, employability skills, prepared speaking, financial literacy, project based learning, creative decision making, and business plan. The Regional CDC was held at K-State on March 9.

