It’s officially the holiday season in Junction City, and local organizations are planning a number of events.
The annual 10 Days of Christmas is underway this week. Junction City Main Street kicked off the festivities with a fun run on Friday followed by the chamber of commerce’s 26th annual Christmas Parade.
Saturday marked the Geary County Historical Museum’s Festival of Trees Christmas Party, and C.L. Hoover Opera House with the Junction City Police Department showed two Christmas movies on Sunday.
Monday was a community gingerbread house display at Bartell House on Sixth and Washington.
Tuesday will be a Christmas Quilt Show at Quilter’s Yard.
Wednesday is the Firepits and S’mores event by the Boy Scouts, with a hot chocolate bar by CASA. All that is in Heritage Park. Visitors that night also can check out Take a Walk to Bethlehem, which is an “immersive celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.”
There will be a live Nativity at First Presbyterian Church, as well as a Carillon Concert.
Thursday (Day 7 of the 10 Days of Christmas) is Downtown Late-Night Shopping. Many downtown businesses will stay open until about 8 p.m. for holiday shoppers.
Friday features a number of festivities, including a visit with Santa at Bartel Senior Apartments. Exchange Bank also will have a Santa’s mailbox, photo op with the Grinch and more.
And C.L. Hoover Opera House will have JC Tuba Christmas and
Cookies & Cocoa.
That night, downtown also will have ice sculptures, strolling carolers and carriage rides.
The United Methodist Church: Chili supper, handbell choir and church tour.
Saturday’s events include a first-ever Christmas Market on Main Street in the evening, Breakfast with Santa at the library, as well as the Festival of Trees at the Geary County Historical Museum.
And finally, Day 10 is Sunday, which is the ICARE That you Read Holiday Giving Promotion. People can donate hardback books for elementary students. It’s also Main Street’s Share the Warmth, collecting mittens, hats and socks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.