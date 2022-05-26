Junction City Main Street partnered with the city to implement a grant program to assist with improving external design for buildings downtown.
The program is designed to assist business and property owners with façade and exterior improvements that will impact perception and contribute to the overall experience for residents and tourists to the downtown area.
The program will provide a rebate of up to 50% on eligible project costs up to a maximum grant of $1,000 to each project. Eligible projects include and are not limited to concrete work, design and permit fees associated with façade improvements, door replacement, exterior cleaning, exterior lighting, exterior painting, removal or replacement of incompatible exterior finishes or materials, signs (repairs, replacement, removal, must be approved), window replacement or repair to enhance appearance and awning repair, replacement and installation.
To receive a grant, property owners or business operators must be current on property taxes. No grants will be awarded to projects that begin or are completed prior to application and projects awarded must be completed no later than Dec. 31. A grant will only be awarded to projects that are of high quality and meet Kansas Main Street Design Guidelines that are available at the Junction City Main Street office.
Those interested in applying for a grant may request application guidelines and the grant application form from the Main Street office at 131 W. 7th St. in Junction City or by emailing junctioncitymainstreet@gmail.com or calling 785-209-3775 or by the Main Street website JunctionCityMainStreet.org.
Applications received by June 15 will be reviewed by a volunteer sub-committee of the Main Street Design Committee whose members are experienced in construction, building rehabilitation, public improvements and design.
Questions in writing may be submitted to the Main Street office. Applications will be addressed in the order received and announced within 15 days of the application date.
