Edward Eugene Jones, 54, of Junction City, was killed in a motorcycle accident at 1:45 p.m. Friday.
The fatality resulted from a crash involving a semi-truck and a motorcycle at the intersection of U.S. 77 Hwy. Mile marker 157 and K-57 Hwy.
The Geary County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol CHART Team are investigating the incident.
Captain David Gilbert said they are asking for anyone who witnessed the accident and is willing to come forward to contact the Geary County Sheriff’s Office at 785-238-2261 or through dispatch at 785-762-5912.
