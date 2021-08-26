Junction City Oktoberfest is looking for between 200 and 300 volunteers, according to Terry Butler of Junction City Main Street who is helping to organize the event.
The event will take place Oct. 8 and run from 4:30 p.m. until midnight and Oct. 9 starting at 8 a.m. and running until 6 p.m. in downtown Junction City.
“There are a variety of volunteer opportunities,” Butler said. “Volunteers are being scheduled in two-hour increments.”
She said the group needed between 10 and 15 volunteers to help with set-up for the event from 8 a.m. until noon Oct. 8 and 20 more to help with clean-up after the event from 5:30 until 8 p.m. Oct. 9. There will be multiple entrances to the event and the event organizers need people to man them as well.
“We will have four entrances and could use eight volunteers for two-hour shifts manning each entrance for a total of 64 volunteers,” Butler said.
At this time, volunteers could be scheduled to watch the entrances Oct. 8 from 4 to 6 p.m., 6 to 8 p.m., 8 to 10 p.m. and from 10 until Midnight. Oct. 9 volunteers could be scheduled from 9 until 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 3 to 5 pm.
“We could also use volunteers to assist (with) serving of food and beverage and to assist with running of contests which would be another 50 to 60 opportunities,” Butler said. “In all, we will likely need 200 to 300 volunteers.”
During the event, multiple bands will provide music. There will be a Schutzenfest, German food, beverages, games and activities for families.
The Oct. 9 event coincides with an art walk put on by the Junction City Arts Council which starts at 5 p.m. in downtown Junction City.
In order to volunteer or ask a question, people can feel free to contact Butler by calling 785-210-5600. People can also go to junctioncityoktoberfest.com for further information.
