Junction City Police Department was approved to receive grant funding from the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services.
Chief John Lamb received notification on Nov. 18 from the Attorney General of the United States, Merrick Garland, that the Junction City Police Department, along with another 182 law enforcement agencies in the U.S., was approved to receive the grant funding.
JCPD applied for federal funding to hire additional officers to combat specific problems in the community to reduce crime and advance public safety.
JCPD identified and requested funding for one additional officer to assist the Drug Task Force Detectives with caseload and awareness. These increased efforts are specific towards addressing the opioid and fentanyl epidemic impacting our community. The additional personnel will be tasked with implementing proactive awareness training within local schools and the community and be a force multiplier for the already existing task force.
Three other law enforcement agencies in Kansas were also selected.
