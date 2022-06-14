The Junction City Municipal Pool opened on Memorial Day weekend after not being accessible to the public for two years due to COVID restrictions. Milford State Park Splash Pad opened in May, as well.
The Junction City Municipal Pool is open to the community every day of the week from 1-7 p.m. Erin Wylie, a supervisor at the community pool, says that the pool gets many visitors, with an average of 350 people on Saturdays and Sundays, and nearly as many during the weekdays in the Summer.
Wylie said that on Tuesdays, many summer camps and day cares go to the pool. The water slides are popular amongst the children who attend the pool, with long lines of excited children waiting their turn to make a big splash in the pool. For safety, the community pool has six lifeguards at the corners and center of the main pool watching attentively to ensure that all swimmers are safe and not violating any of the pool rules, which could endanger themselves or anyone else visiting the pool.
A lifeguard monitors the children using the slides and another monitors the kitty pool, which is used by toddlers. Many of the staff who work at the community pool are students and teachers at local schools in Junction City.
Because of the high volume of daily traffic from Junction City residents using the pool, the community pool staff makes sure to sanitize the Junction City Municipal Pool’s facilities multiple times a day.
The cost for admission into the community pool is $3 per person. The pool also offers seasonal memberships. Memberships are available for purchase in cash at the community pool. Memberships are also available for purchase by credit or debit card at the Junction City Community Center. An individual membership costs $45, and a membership for a family of four costs $150.
The community pool will be open all summer until the first day of school.
Milford Park Splash Pad opened in May and has daily hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will be open long as weather permits, which was until late October last year.
Park Manager Kyle Hoover said since the new splash pad opened last summer, many people have brought their families and enjoyed the park. This is the second summer the splash pad has been open.
The park is accessible with a car pass. Daily passes are $5 and annual passes are $25. There is no additional cost for using the splash pad.
Hoover said the park is popular with families because of the playground and the fun the splash pad has to offer. It has four dumping water buckets, picnic tables and good view of Milford Lake. A boat ramp sits nearby as well.
