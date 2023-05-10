JAG-K

Brooklyn Winder, Jaden Exantus, Troy Charley, Alyssa Williams, Cadence Sandlin, and Laila Horton pictured with their JAG-K Specialist Tyra Marteen (left) after the awards ceremony.                                          (Photo courtesy of JAG-K)

Junction City JAG-K students and Specialist traveled to Orlando in late April to participate in the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) National Career Development Conference. Top performers from the state conference qualified for the national conference held Thursday through Saturday.

Seven of the 32 JAG-K students participating in competitions came from Junction City, as well as one chaperone, JCHS 1 JAG-K Specialist Tyra Marteen.

