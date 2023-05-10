Brooklyn Winder, Jaden Exantus, Troy Charley, Alyssa Williams, Cadence Sandlin, and Laila Horton pictured with their JAG-K Specialist Tyra Marteen (left) after the awards ceremony. (Photo courtesy of JAG-K)
Junction City JAG-K students and Specialist traveled to Orlando in late April to participate in the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) National Career Development Conference. Top performers from the state conference qualified for the national conference held Thursday through Saturday.
Seven of the 32 JAG-K students participating in competitions came from Junction City, as well as one chaperone, JCHS 1 JAG-K Specialist Tyra Marteen.
The JCHS 1 and Junction City Alternative Education programs represented well with all seven students placing Top 10 in their competitive events. The seven competition categories are financial literacy, creative decision making, prepared speaking, career preparation, project-based learning, business plan, and employability skills. The results of the events were announced Saturday, April 22.
Junction City JAG-K students and teams who placed in the top 10 in their events were:
Junction City High School 1 (Jaden Exantus, Troy Charley, and Brooklyn Winder) sixth place, creative decision making
HD Karns (Alexis Philippi) seventh place, career preparation
Junction City High School 1 (Alyssa Williams, Cadence Sandlin, and Laila Horton) eightth place, project-based learning
“JAG-K was well represented by some outstanding students at the second annual National Career Development Conference,” said JAG-K President and CEO Chuck Knapp. “These young people continue to impress and inspire, and they are a consistent reminder that our evidence-based model works. There is not another program that is as comprehensive in the competencies taught, personal skills learned, and life changing results achieved.”
JAG-K is a multi-year, in-school program for students in grades 6-12 that offers tools to successfully transition students into post-secondary school, the military, or directly into the workforce with marketable skills. Participants in the program face multiple barriers to success that their JAG-K Career Specialist helps them overcome through a nationally-accredited, evidence-based model.
