Junction City resident honored for 50 years of dedication to KLA

Chuck Munson, of Junction City, was honored Dec. 1 during the KLA Convention in Wichita for supporting the Kansas Livestock Association for 50 years.
Munson joined KLA at the encouragement of local ranchers and then KLA President-Elect Fred Germann. Chuck earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from K-State in 1965 and married Deanna in December 1968.
Munson Angus Farms is a purebred cow-calf operation and feedlot that mainly provides beef for their retail business, Munson Premium Angus Beef, which Deanna opened after retiring as a professor in the K-State College of Ecology. She also operated Munson’s Prime Steakhouse from 2014 until it was destroyed by fire in February 2021.
Their son David, a K-State animal science graduate, is involved in the family operation. Their daughter Michelle, also a K-State graduate, resides in California where she has converted some former vegetarians to Prime Kansas beef.
Chuck served as Geary County KLA director from 1979-1981 and was a member of the first KLA Cow-Calf/Stocker Council (forerunner to the Stockgrowers Council) executive committee in 1977. Munson Angus Farms was selected as a regional winner of the NCBA Environmental Stewardship Award in 2017.
KLA currently has 123 members who have belonged to the organization for 50 years or more.
“The endless support given by these members to the industry and the association makes KLA an effective voice in protecting the business interests of Kansas producers,” said KLA President Phil Perry.
KLA is a trade organization protecting the business interests of independent ranchers, feeders and dairy farmers. Members of the association are involved in all segments of the livestock industry, including cow-calf production, backgrounding, cattle feeding, swine, dairy and sheep. The association’s work is funded by voluntary dues dollars paid by its 5,700 members.
