Businesses in Abilene saw an increase in sales of water from Junction City residents after a disaster at the Junction City Water Treatment Plant left the city without water for about four days.
Flooding in the electrical room of the treatment plant the night of Dec. 15 caused the plant to malfunction, leaving the city without water for days.
Chris West, manager of the West Plaza’s County Mart, said they sold several pallets of water last week, as well as gallons of water. They also received several calls asking about water. He said the increase in sales was due in part to the mishap in Junction City and in part because Abilene citizens started preparing in case of an emergency.
“We ran really close (to running out) Friday,” West said. “We ordered several pallets of water to come Saturday. So we’ve got more than enough water now.”
Ann O’Malley, manager of Snacks gas station, said several customers came into the station saying they lived in Junction City and had just come from buying water at Country Mart. Others told her they were looking to buy water at Snacks. While the gas station does not sell gallons or cases of water, O’Malley said she directed the Junction City customers to County Mart.
Robert Zey, owner of Zey’s Market, said the market only had one woman come in to buy four cases of water gallons.
Natalie Dick, manager of the 24/7, said her staff saw several people from Junction City coming to purchase gallons and cases of water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.