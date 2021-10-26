At least two people were transported to the hospital Monday after an accident on US 77 Highway.
According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, Rubenyon L. Golden of Junction City, was traveling west on McFarland Road in her 2013 Buick Enclave and failed to yield to a red traffic control while she was entering the intersection to US 77 Highway. Her vehicle was struck by Adriane C. Young of Junction City, who was traveling south on US 77 Highway in her 2007 Cadillac Escalade.
David Gilbert, administrative captain, reported deputies arrived on scene at 12:37 p.m. and that all occupants of both vehicles were transported to the hospital due to injuries. The vehicles were removed by a wrecker service.
