The Wendy’s on Sixth Street in Junction City held its grand opening on May 10 after the completion of its brand new building.
The original Wendy’s restaurant at 440 W. 6th St. was demolished in October last year after the owners, Cotti Foods, made the decision in early 2020 to relocate the building on the property and update its design.
The company started construction in November 2021. Seth Campbell, vice president of operations for Wendy’s, said the building was around 40 years old and the structure had electrical issues, flooding and the reader board was damaged.
The new building is moved about 6 feet from where the old one sat and is larger and modernized.
“All the equipment is the best Wendy’s has to offer,” Campbell said. “This is the new Wendy’s prototype building, so it’s a completely different feel.”
Since 2017, when Cotti Foods bought the Wendy’s, Campbell said it was one of their higher volume restaurants until it had a kitchen fire in 2020. The restaurant stayed open for six months while the company worked with the city on plans for rebuilding.
“Now the city’s been out here, and they love what we’ve done,” he said. “They had no idea how much money we were going to spend here. This is a beautiful building. This is the best looking building on the street right now. Our remodels are so attractive.”
During the grand opening, the business offered free food to multiple groups of the community, including the JCPD, for lunch. For dinner, members of Junction City High School were invited for free food.
Now that the building is complete, and the Wendy’s is opening to the public, Campbell said he thinks their Junction City location will be one of their busiest.
The new building features an updated exterior with the bright Wendy’s red color, dual drive-through windows and a new kitchen model to improve efficiency and service speed.
Campbell said they are still working with the city on getting the sidewalk replaced on North Jackson Street at the side of the building. The current sidewalk is cracked and uneven. He hopes it will be replaced in the next month or so.
