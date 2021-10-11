Junction City hosted their first Oktoberfest celebration on Friday and Saturday and by all accounts, it was a big success.
An estimated 4000 people flocked to downtown Friday evening and another 1000 to 2000 came out Saturday afternoon for beer, food and entertainment.
“It exceeded out expectations,” Matt Hoover, one of the volunteers who helped put on the event said. “We were pleasantly surprised with the amount of people who came out. It was a great turnout on Friday and while it was a little lighter on Saturday, we probably would’ve had even more if we went on into the evening.”
The event was organized and spearheaded by Matt’s dad Justin Hoover as part of the Junction City Main Street downtown revitalization project.
There were several live bands and dancers throughout both days to go along with plenty of beer and food to go around.
With the success of the event, Oktoberfest will be back next year and Hoover hopes to have even more food and craft venders to make the event even larger.
“This is a sustainable event,” Hoover said. “We know the community is interested in a downtown Oktoberfest in Junction City. We’ll be able to show sponsors and vendors how popular this was in its first year and hopefully they’ll be able to help us continue to grow in the years to come.”
