For the sixth consecutive month in 2022, June ended with well above average temperatures, but probably not as warm as many area residents thought. While rainfall just missed long term average, it was close enough and well timed to provide nice rains for area lawns, gardens and crops and only delayed wheat harvest slightly.
The average daily high in June was 86.5, 1.4 degrees above normal. The average overnight low was 68 degrees, 3.9 degrees above normal. This resulted in a monthly mean temperature of 77.3, 2.7 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was 100 degrees on the 13th, the only century reading for the month. The lowest temperature was 56 on the mornings of June 2 and 3. There were three temperature records set during June. The very warm overnight lows on the 13th, 14th and 15th all broke the previous records for warmest overnight lows.
On the 13th, the low of 83 broke the old record high low of 75 set in 1950 and reached again in 2017 and 2018. 79 on the 14th broke the old record of 76 set in 1952 and 2018 and the low of 77 on the 15th broke the old record of 76 set in 2018. Fortunately, June was not record setting in its average temperatures. The hottest June on record was 1953 with a monthly mean temperature of 83 degrees. The coldest June on record was in 1982 with a very cool 67.8 degrees.
June started off with a very rainy period, having measurable precipitation in 11 of the first 14 days of the month. This was followed by about a week of dry weather, a three day rainy spell and another week of dry weather. Average June rainfall is 4.84 inches. Milford lake recorded 4.74 inches for the month but Junction City only received 3.37 inches in the same period. Rainfall reports around the county varied with some areas receiving nearly 7 inches of rain during June.
Through the first half of the year, average rainfall is 16.96 inches. After a very dry start of the year, the region has caught up from that early deficit with 17.50 inches of precipitation at Milford Lake and 16.12 inches in Junction City. The wettest June on record was in 1965 when 11.90 inches of rain was recorded. The driest June was the very next year, 1966, when all that could be mustered was 0.20 inches of rain!
July is normally the hottest month of the year with long term average daily temperatures peaking about the 18th or 19th and then slowly starting to cool down. But these are long term averages and anything can happen! Average daily highs for July manage to stay just around that 90 degree range with overnight lows of 68 to 69. While we don’t hit 100 degrees every July, it isn’t uncommon to have a handful of 100 degree or higher readings during the month. The highest temperature ever recorded in Junction City was 114 degrees on three consecutive days, July 12, 13 and 14, 1954. Rainfall declines slightly during July, but thunderstorms are still the rule. Average July rainfall is 4.14 inches.
Official rainfall and temperature information is based on data kept at Milford Lake by the Corps of Engineers. For more information contact Chuck Otte, 785-238-4161.
