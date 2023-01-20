K-State College of Business Administration selects businesses to participate in Accelerator program

Kansas State University's College of Business Administration has selected 10 businesses to participate in the Center for Entrepreneurship Accelerator program.

 Courtesy photos

MANHATTAN — The Kansas State University College of Business Administration has selected 10 high-potential startup ventures for participation in the Center for Entrepreneurship Accelerator program. The program is intended for early-stage companies and will provide the building blocks for turning a concept into a successful venture.

The selected businesses will participate in a virtual eight-week program, including faculty-led workshops, hands-on student research teams, access to the university's world-class alumni mentor network and a chance at $100,000 in equity-free grants to be distributed across the participating teams. The program culminates with Demo Day, which will be held in March at the College of Business Administration on the K-State Manhattan campus.