ARLINGTON, Texas — For the first time since 2012, Kansas State is bringing home some hardware.
In an overtime, nail-biting 31-28 win in the Big 12 Championship, a 31-yard field goal by senior kicker Ty Zentner was the clincher, as the No. 10 Wildcats beat a previously undefeated TCU team that came into the game ranked third in the country in the College Football Playoff rankings.
The conference title the seventh in school history and the third since the formation of the Big 12 in 1996.
TCU struck first, scoring on a 1-yard pass from Duggan to Taye Barber capping a 13-play, 92-yard drive. The Horned Frogs converted on two third downs and one fourth down on the drive.
K-State would not allow the Horned Frogs to convert on third down again for the duration of the game.
The Wildcats gave the ball right back to TCU after a three-and-out. A pass break-up in the end zone by Ekow Boye-Doe forced a field goal try by Horned Frog kicker Griffin Kell from 55 yards out, which missed.
The Wildcats got the ball back and on second-and-2, Howard found Knowles streaking down TCU’s sideline and connected for a 40-yard gain.
On fourth-and-1 from the six-yard line, Howard connected with sophomore tight end Ben Sinnott across the middle who fought his way in for the score, tying things at seven just before the end of the first quarter.
Howard went 18-of-22 for 199 yards and two touchdowns.
After two forced three-and-outs by the K-State defense, the Wildcat offense broke free again, scoring on a three-play, 59 second drive on a 1-yard run from Howard. The touchdown came after a huge 40-yard run by Knowles on a jet sweep.
Knowles left the game with an injury after this drive and did not return. He ended the game with 48 yards rushing on two carries and 40 yards receiving on one catch.
After turning the ball over on downs, K-State forced star Horned Frog wide reciever to fumble after a 31-yard catch.
The Wildcats were unable to do much with the ball and they punted the ball back to TCU after a three-and-out.
With a little more than two minutes to play in the quarter, TCU marched its way down the field with no timeouts and scored, hitting a 42-yard field goal.
The Wildcats went into the half up 14-10.
TCU got the ball to start the second half and was immediately bottled up. On third-and-9, senior linebacker Austin Moore nearly forced a Duggan fumble by slapping the ball out of his hands as he started his throwing motion. The ball was recovered in the end zone. However, instead getting the safety, the fumble was ruled an incomplete pass, leading the Frogs to punt.
K-State did not take long to capitalize, scoring in less than two minutes on a four-play drive. A 26-yard reception to Sinnott set up a 25-yard catch in the end zone by freshman RJ Garcia, his first touchdown as a Wildcat.
K-State’s defense stepped up again, forcing another TCU punt after a monster sack by Felix Anudike-Uzomah on third-and-long, but senior returner Phillip Brooks muffed the return, setting the Horned Frogs up with the ball at K-State’s 30.
The Horned Frogs scored three plays later on a six-yard run from running back Kendre Miller, cutting K-State lead to four, 21-17.
The Horned Frogs forced a quick punt on K-State’s next possession and began driving down the field with some ease, buoyed by a big catch from Johnston and a pass interference call on cornerback Julius Brents set TCU up at K-State’s 11.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, a pass from Duggan to Johnston in the back of the end zone misfired and ended up in the hands of Brents, setting K-State up with the ball at its own 20.
The Wildcats drove just past midfield before a draw play for running back Deuce Vaughn broke down the left side of the field. The junior made the first defender missed and easily juked a second to take it 44 yards for the score, extending the lead to 11, 28-17, with a little more than 11 minutes to play in the game.
Vaughn was named the MVP of the game by media members after a strong showing, putting up 130 yards on 26 carries to go along with two catches for 30 yards.
The Horned Frogs set off on another lengthy drive and made it all of the way to the K-State 30 before getting bottled up thanks to a holding penalty on first down.
Kell kicked and made a 42-yard field goal, getting TCU within eight with 7:34 to play.
The Frogs got the ball back three minutes later after a punt by K-State.
Runs by Duggan of 13, 15 and 40 yards set up an eight-yard touchdown run by the senior signal-caller and Heisman candidate. A throw to TCU tight end Jared Wiley, who was unguarded in the end zone, tied the game up on the two-point conversion.
Duggan ended the game going 18-of-36 through the air for 251 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also ran the ball for 110 yards, 90 of which came on that game-tying drive.
K-State got the ball with 1:45 to play, but only moved the ball to midfield before getting bottled up, forcing a final punt which was downed at the TCU five.
With 38 seconds to play, the Horned Frogs chose to kneel the ball and forced overtime.
The Wildcats won the coin toss and chose to go on defense first, giving TCU the ball to start the extra period.
A big run from Miller and another run from Duggan got TCU inside the 1-yard line on third-and-short. K-State stopped Miller on the dive, forcing fourth-and goal just inches away from the end zone.
TCU went for it instead of kicking the field goal, and did not make it. Miller was stopped by Daniel Green and Eli Huggins.
Green led the team in tackles with 10, followed by senior safety Drake Cheatum who had nine.
The Wildcat offense got the ball at the 25 and after a several plays, trotted Zentner out to win the game.
Up next, K-State will play in the Sugar Bowl on December 31 versus an SEC opponent to be named on Sunday.
