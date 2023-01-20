MANHATTAN — Kansas State University and NetWork Kansas are partnering to create a statewide network of committed, creative partners to advance community vitality, increase small business start-ups, expand existing businesses and increase direct investment attracted to all 105 counties in the state.

The K-State 105 initiative is centered upon economic growth across all Kansas counties — urban and rural. K-State 105 is dedicated to using intentional strategies focused on diverse, equitable and inclusive solutions that ensure all populations have access to resources.