MANHATTAN — Kansas State University Police arrested William Hynek, Jr., 60, of Manhattan, Aug. 3 on charges of sexual exploitation of a child and internet trading in child pornography.
On July 30, K-State Police received a report of computer crimes. Investigation into the report resulted in officers taking Hynek into custody.
Hynek is currently in custody at Riley County Jail with bond set at $20,000. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.