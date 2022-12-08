MANHATTAN — The Johnson Cancer Research Center has selected 28 students to participate in its undergraduate Cancer Research Award program.
This competitive Cancer Research Award program offers students hands-on laboratory research experience and the opportunity to present their work. In addition, the students learn about research ethics and interacting with the general public.
"The Cancer Research Awards provide students with opportunities that apply not only to their academics and future careers but also to real-life situations," said Sherry Fleming, director of the Johnson Cancer Research Center. "As some of the university's — and the state’s — top students, they will undoubtedly go far in their chosen fields."
This award grants each student $2,000, plus an additional $1,000 for supplies. These funds allow students the opportunity and time to spend on their research and laboratory work rather than working a non-academic job.
"Having the opportunity to participate in undergraduate research has been a very educational experience for me thus far," said Cole Hayden, sophomore in biology and undergraduate awardee. "Aside from learning about the level of complexity and specificity that research requires, I have also learned more practical skills relating to assertiveness, productivity, time management and teamwork."
The cancer research student awardees will be recognized at a banquet on Friday, April 21, 2022. The banquet will be attended by the families of the student awardees, donors who make the awards possible and university administrators and faculty who have supported student awardee efforts through their research.
The Johnson Cancer Research Center, a center of excellence in K-State’s College of Arts and Sciences, supports the cancer research and training of its faculty members, undergraduates and graduate students. All programs are funded through private gifts.
The following student awardees are receiving Cancer Research Awards; included is each student's faculty mentor. A list that includes their research project titles can be found on the center’s website.
Maddison File, sophomore in biology, Beloit, mentored by Sherry Fleming, professor of biology; Karrin Larson, senior in chemistry, Clay Center, mentored by Tendai Gadzikwa, assistant professor of chemistry; Mikaela Garcia-Escamilla, senior in biology, mentored by Thomas Mueller, research assistant professor of biology, and Kameron Wildeman, senior in chemistry, mentored by Ryan Rafferty, associate professor of chemistry, both from Garden City.
From Greater Kansas City: Avanelle Stoltz, junior in biology, Leawood, mentored by Nick Wallace, associate professor of biology; Michael Bartkoski, junior in biology, mentored by Pankaj Baral, assistant professor of biology, Dylan Feist, junior in biochemistry and molecular biophysics, mentored by Erika Geisbrecht, professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics, Olivia Waren, sophomore in psychological sciences, mentored by Charles Pickens, associate professor of psychological sciences, and Tyler McCoach, senior in anatomy and physiology, mentored by David Poole, university distinguished professor of kinesiology and anatomy and physiology, all from Lenexa; Kaden Creamer, senior in chemistry, mentored by Ping Li, associate professor of chemistry, and Mary Janzen, sophomore in chemistry, mentored by Chris Culbertson, professor of chemistry, both from Olathe; Caleb Kutz, senior in biology, mentored by Jocelyn McDonald, associate professor of biology, Kathleen McDaniel, senior in psychological sciences, mentored by Charles Pickens, associate professor of psychological sciences, and Rachel Pang, senior in chemistry, mentored by Ping Li, associate professor of chemistry, all from Overland Park; Brandon Rider, senior in biology, Shawnee, mentored by Katsura Asano, professor of biology.
Marrissa Raynesford, sophomore in chemistry, Hays, mentored by Christer Aakeröy, university distinguished professor of chemistry; Ruth Mekuria, senior in biochemistry and molecular biophysics, Junction City, mentored by Erika Geisbrecht, professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics; Samira Laytimi, junior in biology, Lawrence, mentored by Kathrin Schrick, associate professor of biology.
From Manhattan: Cole Hayden, sophomore in biology, mentored by Ruth Welti, university distinguished professor of biology; Mia Thompson, sophomore in biology, mentored by Sherry Fleming, professor of biology; Emily Tolbert, sophomore in biology, mentored by Nick Wallace, associate professor of biology; and Louie Cabrera, senior in history, mentored by Heather McCrea, associate professor of history.
From Wichita: Summer Adamson, freshman in biology, mentored by Ruth Welti, university distinguished professor of biology, and Kinsley Ochsner, senior in biology, mentored by Katsura Asano, professor of biology.
From out of state: Annabelle Hall, freshman in anatomy and physiology, Monument, Colorado, mentored by Masaaki Tamura, professor of anatomy and physiology; Aidan Ozga, junior in biology, Naperville, Illinois, mentored by Anna Zinovyeva, assistant professor in biology; Lauren Apprill, sophomore in biology, West Des Moines, Iowa, mentored by Kathrin Schrick, associate professor of biology; and Jane Eilers, junior in chemistry, St. Charles, Missouri, mentored by Christer Aakeröy, university distinguished professor of chemistry.
