The 2022-23 recipients of Cancer Research Awards

The 2022-23 recipients of Cancer Research Awards from the Johnson Cancer Research Center at Kansas State University. These students are working with faculty mentors to conduct cancer research.

 Courtesy photo

MANHATTAN — The Johnson Cancer Research Center has selected 28 students to participate in its undergraduate Cancer Research Award program. 

This competitive Cancer Research Award program offers students hands-on laboratory research experience and the opportunity to present their work. In addition, the students learn about research ethics and interacting with the general public.