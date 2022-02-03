Kansas State University’s online programs were recognized for excellence in 12 categories in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best Online Programs Rankings.
This year, U.S. News & World Report evaluated 1,700 online bachelor’s and master’s programs to determine its rankings, analyzing program effectiveness in a variety of areas, including student engagement, admissions selectivity, peer reputation, faculty credentials and training and student services and technology. Online programs are also ranked for how effectively they serve veterans.
K-State Online saw improvements in the rankings in several categories in 2022. Receiving the highest boost was the online master’s programs in education, which jumped from No. 46 to No. 24 nationally and from No. 14 to No. 8 for veterans. Within the suite of education programs, students can choose from 17 master’s degree options.
The online Professional Master’s in Business Administration also saw an improvement, earning No. 24 nationally and No. 15 for veterans, the highest rankings since the program’s launch in 2013. The suite of nine online master’s programs in engineering went from No. 34 to No. 30 nationally, while the online bachelor’s programs moved up one point to No. 47 nationally and three points to No. 29 for veterans. K-State currently offers 18 bachelor’s degree options online.
“Kansas State University continuously strives to provide the best online experience for its students, and we are pleased to see this reflected in the rankings,” said Karen Pedersen, dean of K-State Global Campus, the administrative arm for the university’s online programs. “We are especially proud that the online bachelor’s degree programs once again received the highest ranking of any school in Kansas. Our faculty and staff are committed to providing students with a world-class education regardless of where students live.”
The full list of K-State’s U.S. News & World Report program rankings for 2022 include:
• Online bachelor’s programs — No. 47 nationally, No. 29 for veterans.
• Online bachelor’s programs in business — No. 30 nationally.
• Online MBA programs — No. 24 nationally, No. 15 for veterans.
• Online master’s programs in business (excluding MBA) — No. 49 nationally.
• Online master’s in education — No. 24 nationally, No. 8 for veterans.
• Online master’s in curriculum and instruction — No. 17 nationally.
• Online master’s in special education — No. 12 nationally.
• Online master’s in engineering — No. 30 nationally, No. 20 for veterans.
For information about degree programs offered through K-State Online, visit online.k-state.edu.
