SALINA — In partnership with the University of Kansas, Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus will offer a Master of Social Work that will be instructed at the K-State Salina campus.

The cooperative between K-State Salina and KU will increase the availability of graduate-level social work education in rural areas of Kansas while meeting the gaps in coverage that human service agencies in rural areas of the state have been experiencing. The partnership will allow students to maintain their community relationships while learning valuable social work education skills.