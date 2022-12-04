SALINA — In partnership with the University of Kansas, Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus will offer a Master of Social Work that will be instructed at the K-State Salina campus.
The cooperative between K-State Salina and KU will increase the availability of graduate-level social work education in rural areas of Kansas while meeting the gaps in coverage that human service agencies in rural areas of the state have been experiencing. The partnership will allow students to maintain their community relationships while learning valuable social work education skills.
"K-State Salina is committed to responding to the needs of our region by providing a trained workforce for our social service partners," said Deb Marseline, assistant dean for diversity and student success at K-State Salina. "Qualified, experienced social workers play an integral role in the success of any community by working with people to improve their circumstances in a variety of situations. This opportunity furthers our mission by training students to be leaders and make an impact on our state."
In the first year of the partnership, students will be able to apply to the advanced standing Master of Social Work, which is the three-semester plan of study that requires the applicant to have a bachelor's in social work to apply. These classes allow students to specialize in either clinical or macro practice and are taught in a blended format. This blended format combines online learning with in-person classes taught every other week on the Salina campus. Graduates of the program will receive their master 's degree from the University of Kansas. Applications are open Oct. 1 to Feb. 1.
In fall 2024, the partnership will expand to offer both the advanced standing and the traditional Master of Social Work plans of study. The traditional option is a two-year plan of study that allows applicants with non-social work bachelor's degrees from a regionally accredited university to pursue the master's degree. For the traditional plan of study, students will complete their first-year general coursework in person on the K-State Salina campus. Upon completion of general coursework, students enroll with KU for their specialized coursework, which is delivered at the K-State Salina campus and in the same blended format as the advanced standing plan of study.
"We are thrilled to expand our Master of Social Work partnership education in Salina," said Michelle Mohr Carney, KU School of Social Welfare dean. "Social work is one of the fastest-growing career fields, and there is a particular need for rural social workers here in Kansas. This partnership with K-State will bridge the gap and meet students where they are, all while continuing to offer them one of the best social work educations in the country."
The admission deadline is Feb. 1, 2023, to begin advanced standing coursework in summer 2023 on the Salina campus. More information on the new program can be found on the Master of Social work at K-State Salina website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.