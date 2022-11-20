MANHATTAN — Kansas State University is meeting a significant goal in its Action Plan for a More Diverse and Inclusive K-State with its selection by the American Association of Colleges and Universities to be home to a Truth Racial Healing and Transformation Campus Center.

The association announced its fall 2022 cohort of Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation, or TRHT, Campus Centers on Nov. 17. The program works with higher education institutions to prepare the next generation of leaders to break down systemic racism and dismantle belief in a hierarchy of human value. K-State joins 71 higher education institutions in the national program. K-State is the second higher education institution and the first university in Kansas selected for the program. Bethel College also hosts a Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Center.