MANHATTAN — The Kansas State University Carl R. Ice College of Engineering has made its selection of 32 students for membership in the Engineering Ambassadors organization.
Engineering Ambassadors are current engineering students chosen to promote the engineering profession and act as hosts for the college. Each ambassador assists with recruitment initiatives that occur both on and off campus.
Students with strong academic and leadership records are eligible for membership and must have successfully completed the engineering leadership program, E-LEAD, in addition to participating in an interview selection process.
Advisors Leanne Reineman, assistant director, Grace Stanfield, recruitment coordinator and Craig Wanklyn, assistant dean, announced the following members for 2023:
Braden Adams, sophomore in computer science, Abilene; Jake May, sophomore in computer science, and Haylee Nicholas, sophomore in architectural engineering, both from Andale; Carter Champlin, freshman in industrial engineering, Andover; James Nobert, sophomore in mechanical engineering, Clyde; Audrey Steinert, sophomore in industrial engineering, Derby; Damian Garcia, junior in biomedical engineering, Dodge City; Adrian Arreola, sophomore in mechanical engineering, Lakin; Henry Fasl, freshman in mechanical engineering, and Josh Grimes, sophomore in computer engineering, both from Lenexa; Kevin Ruiz, sophomore in mechanical engineering, Liberal;Mary Grace McElyea, sophomore in electrical engineering, Louisburg; Parker Dawdy, sophomore in electrical engineering, Manhattan; Ayden Price, sophomore in civil engineering, Marysville; Katie Willard, senior in chemical engineering, Olathe; Daniel Dandreo, sophomore in industrial engineering, Ottawa.
>From Overland Park: Zach Davidson, junior in electrical engineering; Nicholas Edwards, junior in biomedical engineering; Abby Horsch, sophomore in industrial engineering; Lauren Kauth, junior in construction science and management; and Trey Schaefer, sophomore in mechanical engineering.
Maxwell Wilson, sophomore in biomedical engineering, Roeland Park; Emma Shulda, freshman in civil engineering, Salina; Austin Mills, sophomore in mechanical engineering, and JD Reece, senior in civil engineering, both from Shawnee; Cael Sanderson, sophomore in electrical engineering, Wichita.
From out of state: Ian Kleinschmidt, junior in electrical engineering, Denver, Colorado; Matthew Mohler, sophomore in construction science and management, Kansas City, Missouri; Graysen Yahne, junior in architectural engineering, Liberty, Missouri; Nicholas Karr, sophomore in electrical engineering, Raymore, Missouri; Abby Ganley, sophomore in biological systems engineering, St. Louis, Missouri; and Dylan Bequeaith, sophomore in electrical engineering, Grapevine, Texas.
