The Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence has created a Hispanic Resources Toolkit and initiated a media campaign to increase awareness in the Hispanic community of programs and services available to victims of sexual and domestic violence statewide.
More than 34% of Latinas say they’ve experienced domestic violence at some point in their lives, according to the Center for Disease Control. An alarming 34.8% of Latinas say they’ve experienced sexual violence in their lifetime – including rape, sexual coercion or both, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. That’s more than one in three women. Victims may be afraid to reach out for fear that they or loved ones may be targeted by immigration or other governmental agencies.
“Through research conducted for us, we focused this campaign on the barriers some Hispanics may experience regarding seeking services,” said KCSDV director Joyce Grover. “Our services are free, confidential and not affiliated with law enforcement or the government.”
Those points are part of the multimedia campaign, “Together We Can Help,” researched and created by Puente Marketing, a Kansas City-based firm specializing in all things Latino. The campaign, which is in Spanish, will be broadcast on Spanish radio stations, on outdoor billboards and on social media around Kansas along with other local messaging methods.
“The campaign’s theme, Together We Can Help, enlists the concept of comadres and compadres, a cross between a best friend and a godparent – a person whom you trust and look to for support. The goal is to encourage them to share information with the victims,” said Norberto Ayala- Flores, principal owner of Puente Marketing. “The tagline – Juntos le ayudamos – makes KCSDV and its member organizations an ally to all comadres and compadres.”
The strategy includes an emphasis on word of mouth so that victims’ circles of friends and family, who often serve as trusted advisors, also can become familiar with those services and share this information with their loved ones.
“The 25 sexual assault and domestic violence advocacy programs across Kansas, and the Kansas Crisis Hotline, already provide services in Spanish and other languages,” Grover said. “This is an opportunity to broaden awareness to Hispanic communities about our services, especially during the pandemic.”
KCSDV urges all communities to assess what they can do to create safer and more immediate responses for victims and survivors and their children. As Kansans, there is something everyone can do: Know the Kansas Crisis Hotline number, 888-END-ABUS(E) or 888-363-2287 and be ready to share it confidentially with victims. Share the number publicly in your business or office. Post and distribute information in the workplace. Know where your local services are and have the contact information available when it is needed. Statewide services can be found at https://www.kcsdv.org/find-help/in-kansas/dv-sa-services-map/
“For every survivor who reaches out for services, there are countless others who aren’t receiving services or don’t know that services are available. The comadres and compadres will be the people who support the victim and let them know that trusted help and understanding is just a phone call away,” Grover said. “As our new campaign says, together we can help.”
