Kansas Farm Bureau’s Campaign School is accepting registrations for a two-day strategy session on Feb. 9-10 in Manhattan to train current and future office holders, campaign managers and volunteer leaders on how to mount a successful campaign.
This nonpartisan, unbiased program offers in-depth instruction from national political experts on topics like media relations, public speaking, fundraising and more. Kansas Farm Bureau Campaign School was designed to give potential candidates a solid foundation as they seek elected office. It also offers incumbents an opportunity to enhance their campaign skills.
“If you’re thinking about running for state legislature, school board, county commission or other public office, KFB’s Campaign School can teach you the nuts and bolts of organizing and executing a winning campaign,” KFB Chief Strategy Officer Joel Leftwich said. “This program has had repeated success across the nation, with nearly 80% of participants involved in winning campaigns.”
Farm Bureau members of Kansas can attend for $250, and nonmembers can join for $300. To become a Farm Bureau member, visit www.kfb.org/join. The program is limited to 20 participants. For more information about KFB’s Campaign School and to register, visit www.kfb.org/CampaignSchool.
