Kansas Gas Service is sharing carbon monoxide tips during Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month to help keep communities safe.
“Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless and tasteless gas created by the incomplete or improper burning of fuel and can occur any time of year,” said Matt Carlquist, safety and health manager for Kansas Gas Service. “It’s important to remember CO doesn’t just come from gas appliances; it can also come from vehicle exhaust and the improper use of generators, grills and space heaters.”
The first tip to reduce potential carbon monoxide exposure is to install and maintain a carbon monoxide detector, according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
Secondly, pay attention to the flame color on natural gas appliances. A yellow flame, instead of a blue flame, is a potential warning sign that the appliance is not operating or venting properly. If you see a yellow flame, turn off your burner and call 888-482-4950.
Thirdly, never use a natural gas range or outdoor space heater to heat your home.
The fourth tip is to check for proper ventilation of your appliances and chimney flues.
Lastly, practice regular maintenance. Clean or replace your furnace filters regularly and have a qualified contractor inspect your heating equipment and natural gas appliances annually.
The symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure include flu-like symptoms, headache,
Dizziness, ringing in the ears, fatigue and vomiting.
In some circumstances, carbon monoxide exposure can be deadly. If you experience the symptoms mentioned above or suspect the presence of carbon monoxide, immediately leave the house or building, then call 911 to request medical assistance.
For more information and safety tips, visit KansasGasService.com/CarbonMonoxide.
