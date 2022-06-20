Kansas hit the lowest unemployment rate in the state’s recorded history, at 2.3%. Unemployment continues to decline in the state, even as the unemployment rate nationally holds flat. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Kansas has the sixth lowest unemployment rate in the country relative to other states.
Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.3% in May, a decrease from 2.4% in April and a decrease from 3.4% this time last year. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate in the United States as a whole has remained at 3.6% for three consecutive months, a rate significantly higher than Kansas estimates.
Nearby Manhattan is placed at number 13 for the lowest unemployment rates for metropolitan areas as of April, at 1.8%.
Kansas is one of 10 states that hit record-low unemployment rates this year, a stark opposite from two years ago, when the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 44 states reached record high unemployment rates in May 2020.
“I’m proud that we have achieved the lowest unemployment rate in our state’s history at 2.3%, over a full percentage point below the nation’s unemployment rate,” Gov. Laura Kelly said. “We will continue breaking economic records by prioritizing job creation, business investment and workforce development.”
Kansas began keeping records of monthly unemployment rates in January 1976. Since 2018, Kansas has secured 654 economic development projects worth $8,943,214,898 in capital investment and has retained and created 43,111 jobs.
