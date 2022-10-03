Larned State Hospital

With a shortage of available beds at Larned State Hospital, local governments have to make accommodations for mentally unstable patients.

 Kansas Reflector screen capture from KDADS video

TOPEKA — Local government officials urged Kansas lawmakers to fund more mental health services, saying the shortage of mental health beds is pushing understaffed hospitals and jails to the brink.

Larned State Hospital is the largest psychiatric facility in the state, used by the western two-thirds of Kansas. With a shortage of available beds there, workers at community hospitals and jails in western Kansas are picking up the slack, housing mentally unstable patients without state reimbursement.

