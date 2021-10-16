The Kansas Preservation Alliance announced the recipients of the 2021 Award of Merit for preservation projects, including local winners.
The 2021 Award of Merit recipients include 1913 Apartments in Atchinson, Chase County Courthouse in Cottonwood Falls, Citizens National Bank in Emporia, Common Ground Coffee Co. in Fort Scott, Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity in Manhattan, Klock’s Grocery & Independent Laundry in Lawrence, Lee Hardware Lofts in Salina, Little Stranger Christian Church in Leavenworth, Manhattan Brewing Company in Manhattan, Mueller-Schmidt House in Dodge City, St. Joseph Catholic Church in Topeka and Union National Bank in Manhattan. The 2021 Advocacy Awards go to Douglas Co. Heritage in Lawrence and Mike Marsh in Overland Park.
In total the preservation projects totaled more than $29 Million.
For more information on KPA or to nominate a worthy building preservation project search Kansas Preservation Alliance on Facebook or kansaspreservationalliance.org.
