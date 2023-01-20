MANHATTAN — Kansas State University's A.Q. Miller School of Media and Communication is launching a new online certificate in digital engagement for students, working professionals and job seekers in fall 2023.

Those pursuing the online digital engagement certificate will learn how to develop strategies for digital marketing, digital branding, social media and content marketing; manage digital assets; create and manage compelling content across digital platforms; establish an effective digital brand presence; and connect with online customers and communities. The certificate can be earned separately or as part of K-State's new online bachelor's degree in digital innovation in media.