MANHATTAN — The Kansas State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, a part of the Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine, has developed a new test for two major blood-borne diseases in cattle.

The laboratory's Molecular Research and Development section, under the leadership of Jianfa Bai, clinical professor of diagnostic medicine and pathobiology, has developed a unique polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, bovine test specific for the endemic disease anaplasmosis and the emerging disease Theileriosis. These insect vector-transmitted diseases are caused primarily in the U.S. by the American dog tick for anaplasmosis, and the Asian longhorned tick for Theileria.

