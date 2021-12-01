Kansas received $3.5 million in grant funding from the United States Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration to distribute to local partners across the state. These funds will accelerate travel, tourism and outdoor recreation in the state.
“Kansas’ tourism industry is an economic driver for our state, which is why my administration relocated the State's Tourism Division to the Department of Commerce last year,” Gov. Laura Kelly said. “This $3.5 million will accelerate our efforts to boost travel, tourism and outdoor recreation across Kansas – improving quality of life for Kansans and growing our economy along the way.”
Kansas will use these funds to inject immediate momentum into the Kansas tourism industry. The $3.5 million will be invested in four strategic areas.
$1.5 million is for sub-grants to local communities or businesses in the development of new tourism attractions or to enhance existing attractions in the state.
$1.25 million is for a strong statewide marketing campaign to increase out-of-state visitation.
$500,000 is for regional video and photography-asset gathering to support state and local marketing efforts.
$250,000 is for Kansas State Parks to develop glamping (glamourous camping) sites at various State Park locations.
“We are using every tool at our disposal to drive new economic growth in Kansas, and tourism is a key part of our approach,” Lt. Gov. and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “These dollars will go a long way in showcasing all of the amazing features Kansas has to offer, while also supporting our businesses and tourism industry partners statewide.”
All 59 states and territories were invited to apply for these grants to support marketing, infrastructure, workforce and other projects to rejuvenate safe leisure, business and international travel. Additional state grants are expected to be awarded in coming weeks and months.
“Of the many revelations we’ve realized as a result of this pandemic, none may be more clear to us than the very real value of Kansas’ state parks,” said Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Secretary Brad Loveless. “This $250,000 investment comes at a perfect time to improve facilities, increase capacity and to welcome the many who have yet to camp out-of-doors and need a comfortable introduction.”
Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe said that with emergence from the pandemic comes opportunity to grow the tourism industry.
“Infusing these additional dollars into our statewide marketing and development strategies will bring economic benefits for many years in the future,” she said.
The funds are part of EDA’s $750 million American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation program, which provides $510 million in State Tourism grants and $240 million in Competitive Tourism grants that will be awarded to advance the economic recovery and resiliency of communities where the travel, tourism and outdoor recreation industries were hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
The $510 million State Tourism grants are a critical step in the recovery of the travel and tourism sector from the coronavirus pandemic.
For more about EDA’s Travel, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation and other American Rescue Plan programs, visit eda.gov/arpa/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.