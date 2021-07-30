CLOUD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has arrested two individuals after an investigation into former employees of the Cloud County Jail.
On Wednesday, July 28, at approximately 8:35 a.m., Amber Lindberg, 40, of Concordia, was arrested at 212 N. Concord in Minneapolis, Kansas. She was arrested for theft, misuse of public funds, official misconduct, making false information, conspiracy to commit theft, conspiracy to commit official misconduct, conspiracy to commit misuse of public funds, and conspiracy to commit destroying a written instrument. Lindberg was the Cloud County jail administrator in June 2019 when the KBI initiated the investigation. Following her arrest, Lindberg was booked into the Saline County Jail.
Joyce Jasper, 62, of Concordia, was arrested for theft at 11th and State St. in Concordia. The arrest occurred at 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Jasper is Lindberg’s mother. She was booked into the Cloud County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing. Additional arrests are expected.
The Lincoln County Attorney was appointed as the special prosecutor and is expected to prosecute the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.