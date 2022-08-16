KDHE: Geary County averaging 15 new COVID cases per day Staff reports Aug 16, 2022 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Geary County’s average new COVID-19 cases per day was 15 as of Monday, according to information from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.That’s down 30% over the last two weeks and puts Geary County in the “medium” range for transmission risk, according to standards from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The percentage of positive tests is 22%, and there were no reported hospitalizations or deaths in the last week, according to the data.That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 10,172 since the pandemic started in 2020, meaning about 1 in 4 residents have been infected.The total number of COVID-related deaths for Geary County is 78. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Junction City Daily Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman dead, man injured in Junction City stabbingPBC seeks $32 million bond issue to save hospitalLaurette Ann HammondPolice blotter 8/9Samuel Lee VarneyWalter E. YoungbloodBetty KelleySherry M. BergmeierHarold O. WilsonSSG (Retired) Glenn Blair Gordon Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Newspaper Ads 2x4.5 Wamego Housing - Property Fort Riley 2x4 Mercury PT mailroom 3x4 Mailroom 3x3 MM News reporter- 3x4 Mercury Marketing 3x5 MM-JCU-TT Customer Service Bulletin Stocks Market Data by TradingView
